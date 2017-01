Christian unity is possible, pope says

Vatican City, January 18 - Pope Francis in his general audience Wednesday said that unity among Christians is possible and urged the faithful to "look more at what unites us than at what divides us" as the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity begins. "Our hope of unity is expressed through our prayer," Pope Francis said. "In Europe, this common faith in Christ is like a green thread of hope: we belong to each other," he said. Pope Francis recalled his visit to Lund, Sweden last October to mark the joint Lutheran-Catholic commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.