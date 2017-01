Gentiloni says no to on-off EU flexibility

Berlin, January 18 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday complained that the European Union was too strict in implementing its budget rules while too tax on making member States do their bit for the asylum-seeker crisis. "We cannot give the sensation in the stormy sea the EU is moving in that there is a sort of on-off flexibility - very rigid with budget decimal points and very lax on fundamental issues like the migrant question," he told a press conference after a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.