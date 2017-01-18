No reports of quake victims so far - Gentiloni

Rome
18/01/2017
Rome, January 18 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that there were no reports so far of deaths related to the new strong earthquakes in central Italy. "I want to start with a shared thought with Angela for the people in the areas hit by the serious earthquakes," Gentiloni told reporters after a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. "Fortunately, at the moment there are no victims, but the continuation of such strong tremors are a factor of alarm for the people... we are monitoring the situation minute by minute".
