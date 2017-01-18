Rome

No reports of quake victims so far - Gentiloni

'We're monitoring minute by minute' says premier

No reports of quake victims so far - Gentiloni

Rome, January 18 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that there were no reports so far of deaths related to the new strong earthquakes in central Italy. "I want to start with a shared thought with Angela for the people in the areas hit by the serious earthquakes," Gentiloni told reporters after a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. "Fortunately, at the moment there are no victims, but the continuation of such strong tremors are a factor of alarm for the people... we are monitoring the situation minute by minute".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

di Lilly La Fauci

Un pentito... occhi e le orecchie del “padrino”

Un pentito che era occhi e orecchie del “padrino”

di Arcangelo Badolati

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive