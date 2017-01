Man dies of meningitis in Naples hospital (2)

Naples, January 18 - A 36-year-old man died of meningitis on Tuesday night at Cardarelli hospital in Naples, hospital director Ciro Verdoliva said Wednesday. He said the man arrived at the hospital already in a coma and near death, and all necessary protocols were activated. He said there is no meningitis emergency at the hospital as a result of the case. "Every health worker or person who came into contact with the patient during his hospital stay has been given preventative antibiotics," Verdoliva said. He said the affected areas of the hospital have been properly cleaned and ventilated and the necessary health authorities have been notified.