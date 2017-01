New earthquakes in central Italy (4)

Rome, January 18 - Two strong earthquakes were felt in central Italy on Wednesday. The first quake took place at around 10:25 and was felt in Lazio, including Rome, Abruzzo and Marche. Another strong earthquake took place at 11:14. The first earthquake was magnitude 5.3, according to initial estimates by the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV). That quake's epicentre was in an area between the provinces of L'Aquila, in Abruzzo, and Rieti, in Lazio. Central Italy suffered a series of devastating earthquakes last year, including one in August that claimed around 300 lives. Misery in the areas affected by the quakes has been compounded by the recent wave of snow and freezing weather.