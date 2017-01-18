Pescara

River Pescara bursts banks amid weather emergency (2)

87,000 people still without electricity in Abruzzo

River Pescara bursts banks amid weather emergency (2)

Pescara, January 18 - The Pescara River in Pescara, a central Italian town in Abruzzo on the Adriatic coast, burst its banks early Wednesday morning and caused flooding throughout the town, city officials said. Residents have been advised to avoid using their cars, and underpasses are being monitored for safety. Meanwhile, 87,000 residents in Abruzzo are still without electricity due to freezing temperatures and heavy snow that has gripped much of the country in recent days. Further north in Genoa, where 300 people were temporarily evacuated on Tuesday due a fire that broke out in the hills around the city, new fires have formed and are being stoked by high winds. Inland areas of the coastal town of Imperia, about an hour east of the French border, are also ablaze.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

di Lilly La Fauci

Un pentito... occhi e le orecchie del “padrino”

Un pentito che era occhi e orecchie del “padrino”

di Arcangelo Badolati

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Terremoto 3.4 nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive