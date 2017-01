Mattarella says Tajani EP election 'result for Italy'

Athens, January 18 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday welcomed Italian Antonio Tajani's election as the new president of the European Parliament. "It's very important for Italy, a success," Mattarella said during a visit to Athens. "It is a great result and it is also a way for our country to contribute in a more incisive way to the process of European integration". The president said he had spoke to Tajani, the candidate of the European People's Party (EPP), on the telephone.