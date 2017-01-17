Raggi says Rome difficult, but already changing (2)

Rome, January 17 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday said Rome is a difficult city to govern but is already showing signs of change, in a TV interview on channel La7. "I wouldn't define (governing Rome) a burden, but rather an honour. Of course, it's a difficult city, there are many responsibilities; we knew about them before we ran for office and we're ready to take them up as we've already been doing," she said. "The city is changing, but when you build you have to make a hole, dig, build the foundation. The workers are at work building solid foundations". Raggi said the city's administrative "car" has come out of the Capital Mafia case "in pieces" and must be rebuilt. "Therefore, all of us together are taking up the effort of rebuilding the car. When it's rebuilt, we can start driving," she said, adding that a person can be judged competent "only if they're in a car that's ready to go". She said that in the 5-Star Movement in Rome, her party, "there aren't divisions, but there is debate".