Never seen such horror says magistrate on Somali (2)

Milan, January 17 - Milan prosecutor Ilda Boccassini on Tuesday said on the accusations of torture and rapes against suspected Libya migrant camp enforcer Osman Matammud of Somalia that "in 40 years of career I've never seen such horror". Another prosecutor, Marcello Tatangelo, said the camp was "like a concentration camp". About a dozen Somalis who went through the camp described Matammud as a "sadist who enjoyed torturing and raping" people. Matammud was arrested in Milan earlier.