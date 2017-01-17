Menswear stretches limits at Milan shows

Milan, January 17 - Menswear next fall-winter is stretching sartorial boundaries with formalwear morphing into causal and sportswear, as seen at the Milan men's shows wrapping up on Tuesday. At Fendi on Monday, hope, love and confidence were the slogans of a collection that focused on the fashion house's interpretation of timeless staples - with a pinch of irony and a bold palette. Fabrics were light and high-performance like the nylon in the collection's parka featuring sheepskin pockets and striped silk lining. Jerseys were styled after cycling-wear while trousers were an upgraded version of sweatpants with an orange band, the same color as the lining used for a gabardine kaki bomber jacket. Lined nylon pants were inspired by skiwear. Other essentials, according to the vision of creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi, included a waterproof hooded jacket, jersey trousers with an elastic band at the waist and sneakers with incorporated socks. Colors and accessories lightened the mood, as seen with a double-breasted trench coat with pink lining and slip-ons in sheepskin with the Fendi logo. The fashion house's deluxe essentials were also dressed down with funky details, like the words 'hope' and 'try' designed over sheepskin coats. Leisurewear also permeated Ermanno Scervino's sartorial style with a collection designed in both slim and more relaxed silhouettes and classic masculine patterns like glen plaid crafted with innovative technical processes. Grey single and double-breasted coats were jazzed up by collarless shirts and riding pants. Neoprene played for contrast in velvet jackets while a dragon was embroidered on sweaters and bombers. Meanwhile Etro embraced the sportswear storyline with a strong focus on mountain gear - a fixture of the Milan menswear shows. The theme 'Sky is the limit' was an opportunity to explore "the sacredness of the mountain and its inhabitants", as described by designer Kean Etro. Bears, wolves and deer decorated the shoulders of coats with a kimono silhouette and buckles in lieu of buttons. Jackets styled over padded vests were also buckled up. Patchwork nylon pants were inspired by trekking gear and wool sweaters were decorated with the profiles of the Alps. Velvet suits were styled with trekking boots while a sleeping bag became a cloak for the ultimate mountain-loving urban man.