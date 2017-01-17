Court rejects Raggi contract appeal (2)

Rome
17/01/2017
Rome, January 17 - A Rome court on Tuesday rejected an appeal against Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's contract with her 5-Star Movement (M5S) setting a 150,000-euro penalty if she breached the movement's ethical code. The court rejected the appeal from a lawyer, Venerando Monello, both where he requested the annulment of the contract and where he requested the consequent ineligibility of Raggi, sources said. Raggi reacted by saying "much ado about nothing" and said the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had "suffered another defeat" after a recent loss by PD leader Matteo Renzi in a Constitutional referendum, which spurred his resignation as premier.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme
di Massimo Natoli
Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata
di Lilly La Fauci
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online