Italian pensions remain at standstill in 2017

Rome, January 17 - Italian pensions will remain at a standstill in 2017, with the finance ministry decree of a 0% increase in automatic equalisation from 2016 remaining the same this year, said pensions and social security agency INPS on Tuesday. It said the minimum pension would remain 501,89 euros. Beginning in April INPS will also take back 0.1% of 2015 pension payments due to lower-than-expected inflation that year, in four instalments.