Speranza Scappucci conducts Così Fan Tutte at Rome Opera

Rome
17/01/2017
Rome, January 17 - The Rome Opera is opening its season on Wednesday with Mozart's 'Così Fan Tutte', one of the most theatrical pieces in opera history, led by Roman-born conductor Speranza Scappucci and staged by English opera director Graham Vick, running through January 27. The opening-night performance of the opera that Scappucci calls "an exaltation of gender equality" will be broadcast live on RAI Radio 3. "There aren't negative meanings in this sweet and sour masterpiece, which involves both sexes and glorifies women, showing that feminine desire isn't different than masculine," Scappucci said. "In this we find its revolutionary strength and perennial modernity," she said. The opera, with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, tells the story of two women - Fiordiligi and Dorabella - who are the subject of a bet made by the old philosopher Don Alfonso with their fiancées Fernando and Guglielmo, claiming that the women, if given the chance, would be unfaithful. Artistic director Alessio Vlad said two casts "of equal quality" will alternate in the 10 performances. "We had the good fortune of finding just the singers that we wanted, all Italian, available," he said.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme
di Massimo Natoli
Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata
di Lilly La Fauci
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online