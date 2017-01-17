Milan

Vasco Rossi concert tickets go on sale 27/1

For 40-year career show in Modena

Vasco Rossi concert tickets go on sale 27/1

Milan, January 17 - Tickets for Italian rocker Vasco Rossi's July 1 concert at Modena's Parco Ferrari to celebrate his 40-year career will go on sale through Vivaticket starting at 10:00 on January 27. Ticket sales will be open to members of Rossi's Il Blasco fan club on January 24 and 25. Tickets will be non-transferable, non-printable, and the most expensive tickets will be sold in lots, in order to prevent secondary vendors from buying out all the tickets at once in order to resell them. Ticket prices will range from 50 to 75 euros with a maximum of two six-ticket credit card transactions per person, with each ticket registered to the buyer.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

Dopo 120 lunghissime ore, Roberta è tornata

di Lilly La Fauci

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive