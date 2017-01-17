Vasco Rossi concert tickets go on sale 27/1

Milan, January 17 - Tickets for Italian rocker Vasco Rossi's July 1 concert at Modena's Parco Ferrari to celebrate his 40-year career will go on sale through Vivaticket starting at 10:00 on January 27. Ticket sales will be open to members of Rossi's Il Blasco fan club on January 24 and 25. Tickets will be non-transferable, non-printable, and the most expensive tickets will be sold in lots, in order to prevent secondary vendors from buying out all the tickets at once in order to resell them. Ticket prices will range from 50 to 75 euros with a maximum of two six-ticket credit card transactions per person, with each ticket registered to the buyer.