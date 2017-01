Tajani ahead in 2nd round of EP voting

Strasbourg, January 17 - EPP candidate Antonio Tajani came top in the second round of voting to elect the new president of the European Parliament on Tuesday with 287 votes. There were 683 valid votes, so the threshold that Tajani needed to reach was 342. Another Italian, Socialist candidate Gianni Pittella got 200 votes, followed by Stevens (66), Lambert (51), Rebega (45) and Forenza (42).