Soccer: Maradona hails role in Italy Hall of Fame

Florence, January 17 - Diego Maradona on Tuesday hailed his entry into Italian soccer's Hall of fame as he got a crystal cup marking his place in Italian football history. Visiting the museum in Florence, he said "Here I feel inside soccer, I feel at home". Maradona was inducted two years ago for "the emotions he transmitted to millions of fans and for writing unforgettable pages in the history of Italian and world football". The all-time great met the chairman of Napoli when he led them to two scudetti, Corrado Ferlaino, and current President Aurelio de Laurentiis who invited him to Napoli's Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid at the San Paolo on March 7. On Monday Maradona was the guest of honour at Naples' iconic San Carlo opera house at an anniversary celebration of the Azzurri's first scudetto in 1987. De Laurentiis said the Argentina legend could become Napoli's ambassador to the world while Mayor Luigi de Magistris said he would be made an honorary citizen of the southern Italian city where he is venerated.