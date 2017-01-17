Florence

Soccer: Maradona hails role in Italy Hall of Fame

To become Napoli ambassador, honorary citizen of Naples

Soccer: Maradona hails role in Italy Hall of Fame

Florence, January 17 - Diego Maradona on Tuesday hailed his entry into Italian soccer's Hall of fame as he got a crystal cup marking his place in Italian football history. Visiting the museum in Florence, he said "Here I feel inside soccer, I feel at home". Maradona was inducted two years ago for "the emotions he transmitted to millions of fans and for writing unforgettable pages in the history of Italian and world football". The all-time great met the chairman of Napoli when he led them to two scudetti, Corrado Ferlaino, and current President Aurelio de Laurentiis who invited him to Napoli's Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid at the San Paolo on March 7. On Monday Maradona was the guest of honour at Naples' iconic San Carlo opera house at an anniversary celebration of the Azzurri's first scudetto in 1987. De Laurentiis said the Argentina legend could become Napoli's ambassador to the world while Mayor Luigi de Magistris said he would be made an honorary citizen of the southern Italian city where he is venerated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive