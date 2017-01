62 drug arrests in Naples, gangs used women and children

Naples, January 17 - Italian police on Tuesday served a total of 62 arrest warrants on alleged members of two Naples Camorra clans that allegedly used women and children in their drug operations. Some 45 of the warrants were served on the Elia clan and another 17 on the Amato-Pagano clan, police said. Police said the two groups had been fighting a turf war for control of drug pushing in northern Naples, where the Elia clan alone earned some 5,000 euros a day. Women and children were primarily being used to prepare and package doses, police said.