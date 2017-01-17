Working for truth on Regeni says Alfano

Rome, January 17 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to keep working to get at the truth about the death of Giulio Regeni, the Italian researcher tortured and killed in Cairo a year ago. "An emotional thought for Giulio Regeni, a few days before the anniversary of his death. A thought that is united with the continuation of a commitment to seek the truth," Alfano said. The researcher, 28, went missing in Cairo on January 25, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak, and his severely tortured, mutilated body was found on February 3 in a ditch on the city's outskirts. Egypt has denied speculation its security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opposition, were involved in the death of the Cambridge doctoral student. Egyptian and Italian prosecutors have been working on the case but Rome has yet to send a new ambassador to Cairo in protest at the lack of progress.