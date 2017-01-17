Genoa

Pizzeria gives free eats to Genoa fire motorists

Owner says thought of being in shoes of people in jam

Pizzeria gives free eats to Genoa fire motorists

(see related story on Genoa fires) Genoa, January 17 - The owner of a Genoa pizzeria won plaudits on Facebook on Tuesday after giving free pizzas and water to motorists caught in traffic jams on the Aurelia highway in the Nervi area due to fires. "A Margherita pizza is a little gesture that can put a bad day right," the owner said on Facebook after being praised by people he helped. "I thought that I could be in your shoes and, given the time, I would have wanted something between my teeth. I'm glad you appreciated it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive