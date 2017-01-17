Pizzeria gives free eats to Genoa fire motorists

Genoa
17/01/2017
(see related story on Genoa fires) Genoa, January 17 - The owner of a Genoa pizzeria won plaudits on Facebook on Tuesday after giving free pizzas and water to motorists caught in traffic jams on the Aurelia highway in the Nervi area due to fires. "A Margherita pizza is a little gesture that can put a bad day right," the owner said on Facebook after being praised by people he helped. "I thought that I could be in your shoes and, given the time, I would have wanted something between my teeth. I'm glad you appreciated it".
