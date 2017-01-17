Brussels

Italy-EU negotiations over budget before letter

Request for corrections expected late Tuesday or Wednesday

Italy-EU negotiations over budget before letter

Brussels, January 17 - Rome and Brussels are engaged in negotiations on Italy's public accounts and the outcome is expected to influence the tone of the letter that the European Commission is set to send calling for an adjustment in Italy's structural deficit, sources said Tuesday. The two sides are negotiating over the size of the adjustment required and the time frame to deliver measures, sources said. The Italian government would like to avoid an obligation to present the measures by February 1, which the EC reportedly wants as it will release a new set of economic forecasts that day. Brussels, meanwhile, wants guarantees that Italy will take action as soon as possible to be able to include the details in an upcoming report on debt, without having to highlight too big a difference from the set targets.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive