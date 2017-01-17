Italy-EU negotiations over budget before letter

Brussels
17/01/2017
Brussels, January 17 - Rome and Brussels are engaged in negotiations on Italy's public accounts and the outcome is expected to influence the tone of the letter that the European Commission is set to send calling for an adjustment in Italy's structural deficit, sources said Tuesday. The two sides are negotiating over the size of the adjustment required and the time frame to deliver measures, sources said. The Italian government would like to avoid an obligation to present the measures by February 1, which the EC reportedly wants as it will release a new set of economic forecasts that day. Brussels, meanwhile, wants guarantees that Italy will take action as soon as possible to be able to include the details in an upcoming report on debt, without having to highlight too big a difference from the set targets.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme
di Massimo Natoli
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online