Defence lawyer says Cucchi accusation can't be proven

Rome
17/01/2017
Rome, January 17 - Prosecutors' accusations of involuntary manslaughter against three Carabinieri police in relation to the death of Stefano Cucchi cannot be proven, the defence lawyer of one of the officers said Tuesday. "We believe that this accusation cannot be proven in court, as the elements it is based on cannot be found in the (case) documents, never mind in the expert report for the preliminary investigations judge," said lawyer Eugenio Pini.
