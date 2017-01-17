Weigh return to G8 says Alfano

Rome, January 17 - The Group of Seven (G8) most industrialised countries should weigh whether it could soon be the right time to allow Russia back into the fold, recreating the G8, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday. Briefing a joint session of the House and Senate foreign affairs committees on the foreign ministry's policy programme, Alfano said that "if we are talking to Russia in all the most delicate international crises" then "we will have to assess the conditions to return" to a G8 from the G7, although this may not be possible as early as the G7 meeting at Taormina in Sicily 0n May 26-27. Alfano said that "Russia is a reliable partner in energy provision and very useful in the fight against international terrorism". Alfano also said that Rome would protect its interests vis-a-vis the UK, and its citizens there, after Brexit. Alfano said that he told British Prime Minister Theresa May last month that the government "defends the national interest, defending the presence of Italians in Great Britain" over Brexit. He said "the United Kingdom is set to leave the Union but not Europe. There are European forums that must make us stay united on security matters." On the incoming Trump administration, Alfano said "I am convinced that transatlantic values will emerge consolidated" by relations with Donald Trump's administration because "we have the right and duty to respect the decisions of that great democracy" with "trust" and not "hostility".