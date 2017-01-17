Rome

SIAE files emergency appeal for U2 concert

Rome, January 17 - Italian copyright collecting agency SIAE on Tuesday filed an emergency appeal at a Rome court against the secondary-ticketing market for a U2 concert scheduled on July 15 in the Italian capital. The appeal was filed "to preserve both the rights of our members as well as consumers who have to pay up to 10 times for tickets" on the secondary market, the agency said. SIAE said that 25 minutes after U2 concert tickets went on sale Monday, a number of websites started reselling tickets at inflated prices. Tickets for the July 15 concert at Rome's Olympic Stadium were sold out in just over two hours. The band this week announced it has scheduled a second concert on July 16 as part of its tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic album The Joshua Tree. Consumers' group Federconsumatori, which signed an agreement with SIAE two years ago for joint legal action, participated in the suit.

