Negligence, arson cause of Genoa fires - sources

One blaze may have been started by workers

Genoa, January 17 - The blaze that devastated a hill in the Genoa district of Nervi may have been caused by a fire workers in the area lit to keep themselves warm, investigative sources said on Tuesday. But the fire in Pegli was almost certainly an act of arson, the sources said. The most critical situations in the Genoa area concern the Val Brevenna and the 'Giardino' part of Pegli. But the situation in Levante has not yet been resolved due to strong winds that is hampering the work of Canadair fire-fighting aircraft.

