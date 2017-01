Man freezes to death after falling asleep in street

Ceglie Messapica, January 17 - A 67-year-old man, Cataldo Monaco, died from cold on Monday after falling asleep in the street in the town of Ceglie Messapica, near Brindisi, Carabinieri police said Tuesday, confirming local media reports. Passers-by sounded the alarm after finding Monaco in a street near the town centre. He was taken to hospital but died soon after arriving.