Abruzzo asks for state of emergency for bad weather

Pescara, January 17 - The Abruzzo region on Tuesday started procedures to ask for a state of emergency to be declared amid a wave of exceptionally bad weather, with blizzards scheduled at least until Wednesday. A reported 300,000 people, or one-fourth of the region's population, are currently without electricity in the worst wave of inclement weather in years, local authorities said. In March 2015, 250,000 people were left without electricity by snow and freezing temperatures.