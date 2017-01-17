Rome

Cucchi probe concluded, 3 Carabinieri suspected of homicide

Punches, kicks led to death, say prosecutors

Rome, January 17 - Rome prosecutors said Tuesday that have concluded a second investigation into the death in custody of Stefano Cucchi on October 22, 2009 and three Carabinieri police who arrested him on October 15 that year are probed for involuntary manslaughter. The three are suspected of beating the young man. Two other Carabinieri are suspected of the crimes of calumny and making false declarations, the sources said. The Carabinieri police who arrested Cucchi struck him with "slaps, punches and kicks" prosecutors wrote in the notification that they have concluded an investigation into the case. The blows caused a "bad fall with an impact on the ground in the rear area" which, "combined with the negligent conduct of the health personnel treating Cucchi at the Sandro Pertini hospital (in Rome), led to his death". Stefano Cucchi's sister Ilaria expressed satisfaction. "I don't now how the road ahead will be, but finally we'll talk about the truth, that is homicide," Ilaria Cucchi said.

