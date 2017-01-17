Turin

Lavazza wins Grand Slam, sponsors 4 top tennis tournaments

Italian coffee at Australian Open, Andre Agassi endorses brand

Lavazza wins Grand Slam, sponsors 4 top tennis tournaments

Turin, January 17 - Italian coffee company Lavazza has confirmed its commitment tennis and it is the official coffee at the Australian Open tournament for the second consecutive year. It is the only brand worldwide in the food and beverage sector to sponsor all four Grand Slam tournaments Starting on Tuesday in Melbourne, the vice-presidents of the company, Giuseppe and Marco Lavazza, are hosting champions including Carlos Moyà, Toni Nadal and Australian Olympic swimmers Cate and Bronte Campbell. Marco and Giuseppe Lavazza said that "investing in sport has a strategic value for Lavazza: our target profile perfectly matches that of the tennis enthusiast" and the company's presence at the main tournaments "represents an opportunity to give greater visibility to high-quality products in key markets". Andre Agassi is the international face for tennis for Lavazza, which along with ensuring an Italian coffee experience and proposing many recipes with coffee as an ingredient, is launching a social-media campaign '#ChangeInACup'.

