Strasbourg

Tajani top in first round of EP voting after EPP-ALDE deal (3)

Italian looks poised to become EP President

Tajani top in first round of EP voting after EPP-ALDE deal (3)

Strasbourg, January 17 - The European People's Party (EPP) and ALDE groups in the European Parliament have reached a cooperation agreement that effectively puts Italian Antonio Tajani of the EPP on track to become the next president of the EP. ALDE's liberal candidate Guy Verhofstadt has withdrawn his bid to be EP president. Tajani came top in the first round of voting on Tuesday with 274 votes. There were 683 valid votes, so the threshold that Tajani needed to reach was 342. Another Italian, Socialist candidate Gianni Pittella got 183 votes, followed by Stevens (77), Lambert (56), Forenza (50) and Rebega (43). Pittella, the head of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) caucus, said Tuesday that time of agreements between the biggest groups was over. "There won't be a grand coalition any more, a privileged agreement between the big groups, because there's a need for clarity - a clear, civil vision that is different from instability and paralysis," he said in speech before MEPs started voting to elect the successor to Martin Schulz.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive