Rome

Cucchi homicide case concluded for three Carabinieri

Second investigation into death in custody

Cucchi homicide case concluded for three Carabinieri

Rome, January 17 - Rome prosecutors have concluded a second investigation into the death in custody of Stefano Cucchi on October 22, 2009 and three Carabinieri police who arrested him on October 15 that year are probed for involuntary manslaughter, sources said Tuesday. The three are suspected of beating the young man. Two other Carabinieri are suspected of the crimes of calumny and making false declarations, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive