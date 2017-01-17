Cucchi homicide case concluded for three Carabinieri

Rome, January 17 - Rome prosecutors have concluded a second investigation into the death in custody of Stefano Cucchi on October 22, 2009 and three Carabinieri police who arrested him on October 15 that year are probed for involuntary manslaughter, sources said Tuesday. The three are suspected of beating the young man. Two other Carabinieri are suspected of the crimes of calumny and making false declarations, the sources said.