Rome

AGCOM says Mediaset-Vivendi probe ongoing

Reports regulator set to stop takeover bid

Rome, January 17 - Italian communications authority AGCOM said Tuesday that it was still conducting a probe into the Mediaset-Vivendi case, following reports that it was set to stop the French group's bid to take over the Italian broadcaster. "The Mediaset-Vivendi investigation... is still take place," AGCOM said, adding that the probe should last 120 days, although this period can be extended by another 60 days.

