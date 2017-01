FCA's EU sales up 14.4% in 2016

Turin, January 17 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in the European Union rose to 977,594 in 2016, up 14.4% on 2015, compared to a rise of 6.5% for the market as a whole, European carmakers association ACEA said Tuesday. The Italian-American company's market share rose to 6.7% from 6.2% in 2015. Sales of all FCA brands grew last year, especially Alfa Romeo, which enjoyed a 16.4 rise.