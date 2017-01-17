Strasbourg

No more grand coalitions in EU, says Pittella

Socialist candidate says clarity needed

No more grand coalitions in EU, says Pittella

Strasbourg, January 17 - Italian Gianni Pittella, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group's candidate to be the next European Parliament president, said Tuesday that time of agreements between the biggest groups was over. "There won't be a grand coalition any more, a privileged agreement between the big groups, because there's a need for clarity - a clear, civil vision that is different from instability and paralysis," he said in speech before MEPs started voting to elect the successor to Martin Schulz.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Pentito di 'Ndrangheta fa tremare le cosche

Pentito di 'ndrangheta
fa tremare le cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Schianto a Falcone, muore 35enne di Terme

Schianto a Falcone,
muore 35enne di Terme

di Massimo Natoli

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Incidente stradale a Falcone, muore 36enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive