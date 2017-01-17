No more grand coalitions in EU, says Pittella

Strasbourg, January 17 - Italian Gianni Pittella, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group's candidate to be the next European Parliament president, said Tuesday that time of agreements between the biggest groups was over. "There won't be a grand coalition any more, a privileged agreement between the big groups, because there's a need for clarity - a clear, civil vision that is different from instability and paralysis," he said in speech before MEPs started voting to elect the successor to Martin Schulz.