Sperlonga mayor arrested in bid-rigging probe

Rome, January 16 - Sperlonga Mayor and former Latina provincial president Armando Cusani was arrested on Monday along with nine other suspects following an investigation into bid-rigging. Cusani is being held in jail, accused of corruption and bid-rigging related to a 700,000-euro tender for preservation work at the Villa Prato archaeological site in Sperlonga. Investigators said an initial probe was launched into building permit violations at a local hotel and subsequent inaction by council building inspectors in the case, despite violations found in a decision by the Rome Court of Appeals. They said that investigation revealed the existence of a criminal organisation aimed at bid-rigging and corruption in order to control the awarding of certain tenders. Sperlonga is a beautiful coastal town between Rome and Naples.