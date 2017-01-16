Rome

Sperlonga mayor arrested in bid-rigging probe

Nine others also arrested

Sperlonga mayor arrested in bid-rigging probe

Rome, January 16 - Sperlonga Mayor and former Latina provincial president Armando Cusani was arrested on Monday along with nine other suspects following an investigation into bid-rigging. Cusani is being held in jail, accused of corruption and bid-rigging related to a 700,000-euro tender for preservation work at the Villa Prato archaeological site in Sperlonga. Investigators said an initial probe was launched into building permit violations at a local hotel and subsequent inaction by council building inspectors in the case, despite violations found in a decision by the Rome Court of Appeals. They said that investigation revealed the existence of a criminal organisation aimed at bid-rigging and corruption in order to control the awarding of certain tenders. Sperlonga is a beautiful coastal town between Rome and Naples.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Malattie e permessi, nuove regole per il pubblico

Malattie e permessi, nuove regole per il pubblico

Ancora nessuna traccia di Roberta Pace

Ancora nessuna traccia di Roberta Pace

di Salvatore De Maria

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Il corpo di Scipilliti in un burrone di Savoca

Il corpo di Scipilliti in un burrone di Savoca

di Pasquale Prestia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive