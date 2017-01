Italian among Mexico shooting victims (2)

Rome, January 16 - An Italian national is among at least four people killed in a shooting attack in a night club in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen, Angel Pech Cen, attorney general of Quintana Roo state, said on Monday. Local sources named that dead Italian as Daniel Pessina. Two Canadians, possibly members of the security detail at an electronic music festival event at the Blue Parrot nightclub, and a Colombian were also killed. The Mexican authorities have ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack and a settling of scores between criminal gangs is a hypothesis being considered, sources said.