Italy won't pass growth-curtailing budget-Alfano

Brussels, January 16 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday that Rome was not willing to adopt growth-curtailing budget measures when asked about reports the EU wanted corrective measures worth around three billion euros. "We are in the middle of work between the competent economy ministry offices and the Commission, but there is still no letter," Alfano said. "We are certainly not willing to pass a budget that compresses or depresses growth, which is the essential good we are focusing all our attention on".