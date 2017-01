20 years requested for captain in Genoa port disaster

Genoa, January 16 - A prosecutor on Monday requested that a court sentence Roberto Paoloni, the commander of the Jolly Nero cargo ship that crashed into Genoa port's control tower in May 2013, killing nine people and injuring four, to 20 years and seven months in prison. Paoloni, who is on trial with four other people, is accused of multiple culpable homicide, causing a building collapse and attacking transport security.