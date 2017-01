IMF praises Renzi reforms, says much left to do

New York, January 16 - International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld on Monday praised the structural reforms passed by the government of ex-premier Matteo Renzi as "very important". He also said that much remains to be done in Italy, stressing that the approved reforms need to be applied. Renzi quit as premier last month after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's current executive is mostly made up of former members of Renzi's cabinet.