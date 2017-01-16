Around 100,000 in Abruzzo without power amid foul weather

Pescara, January 16 - The Abruzzo regional government said Monday that around 100,000 people in the central region were without power due to the wave of snow and freezing weather than has gripped Italy. It said the provinces of Chieti, Teramo and Pescara were worst-hit by the loss of power. The Chieti council, meanwhile, closed public offices on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather emergency, with the city covered in a layer of snow almost one metre high. Schools and markets have been closed until Wednesday.