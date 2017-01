IMF cuts Italy GDP forecasts, 0.7% in 2017, 2018 0.8%

New York, January 16 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that it has cut its growth forecasts for Italy for 2017 and 2018. It expects Italy's GDP to rise 0.7% this year, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to its October estimate. It sees growth of 0.8% in 2018, down 0.3 of a point on the previous forecast. The IMF gave the figures as it updated its World Economic Outlook. It said the Italian economy grew by 0.9% in 2016.