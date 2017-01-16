Cold schools 'unacceptable' says education minister

Salerno, January 16 - Italian Education Minister Valeria Fedeli on Monday said it's "unacceptable" that some schools have broken heating systems and students are being forced to attend lessons in the cold. She said the ministry sent a circular ordering regional school directors to have checks performed on their schools' heating systems. "We've put a lot of resources into all types of building maintenance, but this is also an area that's essential to not neglect," Fedeli said. "Because perhaps we are thinking of essential things like school security, appearance and functionality, but heating systems are included in this and they can't be broken. Students have to be warm and comfortable at school," she said. The Sicilian city of Messina on Friday closed some schools after many pupils had to study in cold classrooms in recent days because of faulty heating. There have also been problems with heating in some schools in Rome.