Rome

Occhionero 'spy' siblings to remain in custody

Preliminary investigations judge rejects defence request

Occhionero 'spy' siblings to remain in custody

Rome, January 16 - A preliminary investigation judge on Monday ordered siblings Giulio and Francesca Occhionero, currently in prison accused of cyberspying, must remain in custody, rejecting their defence team's request for their release. The judge cited the risks of evidence tampering and repeat offending. The defence attorneys said they will file an appeal in coming days with the court of reexamination. Police said nuclear engineer Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria, who were arrested last Tuesday, were part of a cyber-espionage ring that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, including ex-premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Giulio Occhionero's attorney Stefano Parretta said his client denies the allegations and Francesca's attorney Roberto Bottacchiari said his client doesn't even know how to use a PC.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Roberta è tornata, sta bene

Malattie e permessi, nuove regole per il pubblico

Malattie e permessi, nuove regole per il pubblico

Ancora nessuna traccia di Roberta Pace

Ancora nessuna traccia di Roberta Pace

di Salvatore De Maria

Il corpo di Scipilliti in un burrone di Savoca

Il corpo di Scipilliti in un burrone di Savoca

di Pasquale Prestia

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Latitante arrestato a Messina con la moglie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive