Occhionero 'spy' siblings to remain in custody

Rome, January 16 - A preliminary investigation judge on Monday ordered siblings Giulio and Francesca Occhionero, currently in prison accused of cyberspying, must remain in custody, rejecting their defence team's request for their release. The judge cited the risks of evidence tampering and repeat offending. The defence attorneys said they will file an appeal in coming days with the court of reexamination. Police said nuclear engineer Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria, who were arrested last Tuesday, were part of a cyber-espionage ring that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, including ex-premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Giulio Occhionero's attorney Stefano Parretta said his client denies the allegations and Francesca's attorney Roberto Bottacchiari said his client doesn't even know how to use a PC.