M5S's Appendino Italy's best-loved mayor, Zaia top governor

Rome
16/01/2017
Rome, January 16 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), is Italy's best-loved first citizen, according to the Governance Poll 2016 prepared by IPR Marketing and published by financial daily il Sole 24 Ore on Monday. Appendino registered an approval rating of 62%, up seven points from when she was elected last year. In second place was Florence Mayor Dario Nardella, a member of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), with 61%, while Parma Mayor Federico Pizzarotti, a former M5S member, was third with 60.5%. Another M5S first citizen, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, came second bottom with 44%, down 23.2% from when she was elected in June. Venetor Governor Luca Zaia of the Northern League was the top regional head with 60%, followed by Tuscan Governor Enrico Rossi, a PD man, with 57%.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Ancora nessuna traccia di Roberta Pace
di Salvatore De Maria
Il corpo di Scipilliti in un burrone di Savoca
di Pasquale Prestia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online