Berlin

Berlin wants 500, Doblò, Jeep-Renegade FCA recalls (2)

EC demands 'convincing responses' from Italy

Berlin wants 500, Doblò, Jeep-Renegade FCA recalls (2)

Berlin, January 16 - A German transport ministry spokesperson said Monday the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) models that Germany wants the EU to ensure a recall of over alleged emissions violations are the Fiat 500, the Doblò and the Jeep-Renegade. German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt called for FCA recalls at the weekend after authorities in the United States last week accused FCA of emissions breaches. FCA has denied any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for European Industry Commissioner Lucia Caudet said Monday that the EU executive was waiting for Italy to give answers about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) emissions. "We have repeatedly asked Italy to present us with convincing responses as soon as possible," the spokesperson said, commenting non the process of mediation between Italy and Germany over the Fiat 500X's compatibility with European car-emission legislation. "Time is running out because we want to conclude the discussions on the Fiat's conformity shortly". The European Commission could take action, including the opening of an infringement procedure, if Italy fails to give a response as part of the mediation process with Germany over the Fiat 500X's emissions, EU sources said Monday. The European Commission is trying to set a date for a meeting with the two sides early in February because it intends to wrap up the dossier within weeks, the sources said.

