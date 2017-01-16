Milan police chief urges women to report abuse

Milan
16/01/2017
Milan, January 16 - Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu on Monday urged women to report abuse at a press conference following the detention of Luigi Messina, who confessed to killing his wife on Sunday. De Iesu said that this "umpteenth femicide raises the alarm and forces us to reflect on the need to promote more a culture in which women report" violence. "We shouldn't wait for a murder, we must promote campaigns for women", the police chief added, calling on them to "have the courage to trust anti-violence centers", whose role "is fundamental, like that of friends and neighbors".
