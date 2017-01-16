Amri said he could buy Kalashnikov in Naples - report

Berlin
16/01/2017
Berlin, January 16 - Anis Amri, the terrorist behind last month's attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people were killed, said on November that he "could procure a Kalashnikov in Naples without any problems" an German counter-crime report said, according to leaked extracts published by SZ. He also told a trusted source for the German police that he "wanted to fight for his faith at all costs", the dossier reportedly said. Then on December 3 Anis said he "wanted to buy a Kalashnikov in Paris".
