EC demands 'convincing responses' on FCA

Brussels, January 16 - A spokesperson for European Industry Commissioner Lucia Caudet said Monday that the EU executive was waiting for Italy to give answers about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) emissions. "We have repeatedly asked Italy to present us with convincing responses as soon as possible," the spokesperson said, commenting non the process of mediation between Italy and Germany over the Fiat 500X's compatibility with European car emission legislation. "Time is running out because we want to conclude the discussions on the Fiat's conformity shortly".