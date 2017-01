Soccer: Roma capitalise on Juventus loss to cut lead

Rome, January 16 - Juventus's lead at the top of Serie A was cut to just one point on Sunday when the champions lost 2-1 at Fiorentina and second-placed AS Roma won 1-0 at Udinese. The Florence side prevailed with goals by Nikola Kalinic and Federico Chiesa, while Gonzalo Higuain scored for the visitors. Juve, who are aiming to win a sixth consecutive Serie A title this season, have 45 points from 19 games, while Roma have 44 from 20 after a fine Radja Nainggolan volley earned them victory in Udine. Third-placed Napoli beat bottom side Pescara 3-1, while fourth-placed Lazio came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win over Atalanta. Inter triumphed 3-1 over Chievo. AC Milan, who share fifth place with Inter, visit Torino later on Monday.