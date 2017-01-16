Husband confesses to murdering wife in Milan(3)

Milan, January 16 - Luigi Messina, 53, has confessed to murdering his wife Sunday in Milan, investigators said Monday. Police said Messina at around 4:00 am Monday admitted to killing his wife after lengthy questioning during which many contradictions had emerged from his version of events. Rosanna Belvisi, 50, on Sunday afternoon was found dead with her throat slashed at the couple's Milan apartment, in Via Coronelli, in the city's Lorenteggio district. Messina, a former security guard, initially told investigators that he was out for a walk and found his wife dead when he went back home. The couple's 25-year-old daughter was on holiday in Switzerland with her boyfriend. Belvisi had formerly worked as a superintendent at the apartment building where the couple lived and was now working for social security agency INPS. Police chief Lorenzo Bucossi said that a few months ago Belvisi had discovered that her husband cheated on her and had a three-year-old son with another woman. Bucossi said Messina confessed to police that "the pair yesterday fought for the umpteenth time" and the man stabbed his wife right after they had returned from a month-long holiday on the island of Pantelleria. Messina in his confession also accused his wife of "spending too much time on social networks", the police official also said. The murder is the conclusion of at least 20 years of domestic abuse, Bucossi told reporters. According to police records, Belvisi was stabbed in the back in 1995 while she was at home. Messina also claimed at the time that he was out for a walk and that he discovered his injured wife when he returned home. In November last year, police also responded twice to domestic violence calls at the couple's home. "He al used to hit her with a broomstick", Bucossi said. Messina told police where he had hidden the knife he used to kill his wife while his blood-stained clothes were found earlier in a bin. Right after the murder, Messina reportedly tried to build an alibi by walking around the neighborhood for a while so that neighbors could see him, investigators said. Belvisi was killed just three days after another woman, 55-year-old Tiziana Pavani, was murdered at home in Milan, in the Baggio neighborhood. A 32-year-old friend, Luca Raimondo Marcarelli, has confessed to killing her. Italy has seen a wave of murderous violence against women, dubbed 'femicide' by the media, in recent years.