Berlin wants 500, Doblò, Jeep-Renegade FCA recalls

Berlin, January 16 - A German transport ministry spokesperson said Monday that the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) models that Germany wants the EU to ensure a recall of over alleged emissions violations are the Fiat 500, the Doblò and the Jeep-Renegade. German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt called for FCA recalls at the weekend after authorities in the United States last week accused FCA of emissions breaches.